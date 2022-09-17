 
sports
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
AFP

French footballer Pogba´s brother 'likely to be charged' in extortion case

By
AFP

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Norwich City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 16, 2022 Manchester Uniteds Paul Pogba reacts. — Reuters
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Norwich City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 16, 2022 Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts. — Reuters

  • Elder brother of Paul Pogba "likely to be charged" in extortion case.
  • Large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba.
  • Paul Pogba told investigators that his blackmailers wanted to discredit him.

PARIS: The elder brother of Paul Pogba and four others are "likely to be charged" on Saturday in an extortion case targeting the French football star, judicial sources said.

They are due to appear before a judge later in the day, the sources said.

Mathias Pogba, 32, has admitted to being behind a bizarre video published online on August 27 promising "great revelations" about the Juventus player and French national team member.

The four others are all close to the Pogba brothers and are aged between 27 and 36.

The five have been held in custody since Tuesday and Wednesday.

Paul Pogba had filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors on July 16, saying he was the target of a 13-million-euro blackmail plot.

According to sources close to the Pogba family contacted by AFP, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba if he wants to avoid the dissemination of allegedly compromising videos.

Paul Pogba told investigators that his blackmailers wanted to discredit him by claiming he asked a marabout (holy man) to cast a spell on Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe, which Pogba denies.

French prosecutors launched an investigation on September 2. It is being handled jointly by the French police's anti-gang and central crime units.

Several people, including Pogba's mother, have already been interviewed by police, a judiciary source told AFP.

On the field, Pogba's hopes of playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar later this year hang in the balance after a knee injury. He had surgery that was described as "successful" earlier this month.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Which players, coaches missed joint practice session?

Pak vs Eng: Which players, coaches missed joint practice session?
Pak vs Eng: Will try to perform no matter the batting postion, says Shan Masood

Pak vs Eng: Will try to perform no matter the batting postion, says Shan Masood
'Fantastic side': Pakistan has all bases covered, says England batter Malan

'Fantastic side': Pakistan has all bases covered, says England batter Malan
When will Shaheen Afridi return to bowling?

When will Shaheen Afridi return to bowling?
Benzema out for Real but Atletico’s Oblak returns for Madrid derby

Benzema out for Real but Atletico’s Oblak returns for Madrid derby
Geo News becomes PCB's official content partner

Geo News becomes PCB's official content partner
PFF seeks international exposure for Pakistan women's football team

PFF seeks international exposure for Pakistan women's football team
Why was Mohammad Haris preferred over Sarfaraz Ahmed?

Why was Mohammad Haris preferred over Sarfaraz Ahmed?
Pakistan has best players in current team, says PCB chief

Pakistan has best players in current team, says PCB chief
Ramiz Raja terms controversy over Shaheen Afridi’s treatment ‘unfortunate’

Ramiz Raja terms controversy over Shaheen Afridi’s treatment ‘unfortunate’
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan squad starts training in Karachi today

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan squad starts training in Karachi today
Phil Salt feels PSL experience to help England in series against Pakistan

Phil Salt feels PSL experience to help England in series against Pakistan

Latest

view all