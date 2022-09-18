Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion melts Piers Morgan's heart

Piers Morgan, who previously slammed the two brothers' relationship, has described Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion as 'heart-rending'.

The Duke of Sussex proudly wore his military uniform as he joined his brother the Prince of Wales and the Queen's six other grandchildren - Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.



The former Good Morning Britain host could not halt himself back and took to Twitter to share a snap of the emotional scenes, describing it incredibly moving.

The outspoken TV presenter wrote: "Of all the many incredibly moving images in the past week, this one of the Queen’s grandchildren standing guard by her coffin, flanked by the silent, respectful British public, is the most heart-rending."



The 57-year-old's comments come after he recently called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "whiny money-grabbers" and said their "truce" with William is "all for show", asking his fans not to "fall for" their recent display of decorum amid their ongoing rumoured rift with the Royal family.