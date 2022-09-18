Pak vs Eng: Shadab Khan leaves first practice session

Shadab Khan. File photo

Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of the Pakistan cricket team, left the team's first practice session after he felt unwell ahead of the Twenty20 International series versus England.

As the practice session started, Shadab Khan arrived on the ground along with other teammates. He practised bowling for a brief time followed by stretching.

Later, he was seen standing next to the team's physician, Dr Najeebullah. After some time, Shadab was seen packing up his batting gear.

He headed back to the dressing room. The team's doctor checked him.

Besides, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan didn't attend the training camp, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s media manager told reporters after Shan Masood's presser.

On the other hand, the team's bowling coach Shaun Tait also missed the training session as he wasn’t feeling well.

"Rizwan took rest today whereas Shaun will be unavailable as he was feeling unwell," the PCB media manager said.

Meanwhile, England Assistant Coach Richard Dawson suffered a hip injury during England’s training session.

The Pakistan and England teams practised together at the National Stadium on Saturday [September 17].

The English team is in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years to play seven T20Is. The series will take place from September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore.