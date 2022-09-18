 
sports
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Eng: Shadab Khan leaves first practice session

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Shadab Khan. File photo
Shadab Khan. File photo 

Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of the Pakistan cricket team, left the team's first practice session after he felt unwell ahead of the Twenty20 International series versus England.

As the practice session started, Shadab Khan arrived on the ground along with other teammates. He practised bowling for a brief time followed by stretching.

Later, he was seen standing next to the team's physician, Dr Najeebullah. After some time, Shadab was seen packing up his batting gear.

He headed back to the dressing room. The team's doctor checked him.

Besides, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan didn't attend the training camp, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s media manager told reporters after Shan Masood's presser.

On the other hand, the team's bowling coach Shaun Tait also missed the training session as he wasn’t feeling well.

"Rizwan took rest today whereas Shaun will be unavailable as he was feeling unwell," the PCB media manager said.

Meanwhile, England Assistant Coach Richard Dawson suffered a hip injury during England’s training session.

The Pakistan and England teams practised together at the National Stadium on Saturday [September 17].

The English team is in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years to play seven T20Is. The series will take place from September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs England: Young journalist from England finds Karachi fantastic

Pak vs England: Young journalist from England finds Karachi fantastic
Pak vs Eng: Which players, coaches missed joint practice session?

Pak vs Eng: Which players, coaches missed joint practice session?
Pak vs Eng: Will try to perform no matter the batting postion, says Shan Masood

Pak vs Eng: Will try to perform no matter the batting postion, says Shan Masood
'Fantastic side': Pakistan has all bases covered, says England batter Malan

'Fantastic side': Pakistan has all bases covered, says England batter Malan
French footballer Pogba´s brother 'likely to be charged' in extortion case

French footballer Pogba´s brother 'likely to be charged' in extortion case
When will Shaheen Afridi return to bowling?

When will Shaheen Afridi return to bowling?
Benzema out for Real but Atletico’s Oblak returns for Madrid derby

Benzema out for Real but Atletico’s Oblak returns for Madrid derby
Geo News becomes PCB's official content partner

Geo News becomes PCB's official content partner
PFF seeks international exposure for Pakistan women's football team

PFF seeks international exposure for Pakistan women's football team
Why was Mohammad Haris preferred over Sarfaraz Ahmed?

Why was Mohammad Haris preferred over Sarfaraz Ahmed?
Pakistan has best players in current team, says PCB chief

Pakistan has best players in current team, says PCB chief
Ramiz Raja terms controversy over Shaheen Afridi’s treatment ‘unfortunate’

Ramiz Raja terms controversy over Shaheen Afridi’s treatment ‘unfortunate’

Latest

view all