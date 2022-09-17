Pak vs Eng: Will try to perform no matter the batting postion, says Shan Masood

Pakistan left-hand opener Shan Masood. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan left-hand opener Shan Masood has said that he will try to perform no matter his batting position and that he is willing to play at any number.

Speaking during a press conference at the National Stadium Karachi, Masood said that England is one of the best teams in white ball cricket.

"I have played county cricket in England which gave me an idea of ​​their potential," he said, adding that the English team will give Pakistan a tough time, however, "it will prepare us" ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The in-form cricketer was full of praise for his Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur and thanked him for his help.

Arthur is not an unknown name in Pakistan as he coached the Pakistan team to a Champions Trophy triumph in 2017. The country's cricket fans acknowledge Pakistan's success in Arthur's regime.

Masood got a chance to play under the coaching of Arthur in County Cricket where he got his presence felt as a T20I batter.

"Playing county cricket has given me a lot of exposure," he told reporters. "I would like to thank Derbyshire and especially Mickey Arthur for believing in me and helping me out," Masood said.

The batsman said that he had a great experience playing under Multan Sultans. "I learned a lot from my fellow cricketers and the learning process never stops. My next target is to meet the standard of T20 format. Every cricketer wishes to play for all three formats for the country," he added.

Masood further said that the team will benefit with his experience in league cricket.

"I am willing to play at any number and perform for my team. I am waiting for my turn to [do well and] meet the expectations people have of me," he said.



In National T20 Cup 2022, Masood scored 215 in nine matches while playing at number 4.

He was reportedly told to bat at this number as the Pakistan team struggled to find a replacement in this particular batting slot.