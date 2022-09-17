 
sports
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
AURAteeq ur Rehman

Pak vs Eng: Will try to perform no matter the batting postion, says Shan Masood

By
AURAteeq ur Rehman

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Pakistan left-hand opener Shan Masood. — PCB
Pakistan left-hand opener Shan Masood. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan left-hand opener Shan Masood has said that he will try to perform no matter his batting position and that he is willing to play at any number. 

Speaking during a press conference at the National Stadium Karachi, Masood said that England is one of the best teams in white ball cricket. 

"I have played county cricket in England which gave me an idea of ​​their potential," he said, adding that the English team will give Pakistan a tough time, however, "it will prepare us" ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The in-form cricketer was full of praise for his Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur and thanked him for his help. 

Arthur is not an unknown name in Pakistan as he coached the Pakistan team to a Champions Trophy triumph in 2017. The country's cricket fans acknowledge Pakistan's success in Arthur's regime.

Masood got a chance to play under the coaching of Arthur in County Cricket where he got his presence felt as a T20I batter.

"Playing county cricket has given me a lot of exposure," he told reporters. "I would like to thank Derbyshire and especially Mickey Arthur for believing in me and helping me out," Masood said.

The batsman said that he had a great experience playing under Multan Sultans. "I learned a lot from my fellow cricketers and the learning process never stops. My next target is to meet the standard of T20 format. Every cricketer wishes to play for all three formats for the country," he added. 

Masood further said that the team will benefit with his experience in league cricket. 

"I am willing to play at any number and perform for my team. I am waiting for my turn to [do well and] meet the expectations people have of me," he said. 

In National T20 Cup 2022, Masood scored 215 in nine matches while playing at number 4.

He was reportedly told to bat at this number as the Pakistan team struggled to find a replacement in this particular batting slot. 

More From Sports:

'Fantastic side': Pakistan has all bases covered, says England batter Malan

'Fantastic side': Pakistan has all bases covered, says England batter Malan
When will Shaheen Afridi return to bowling?

When will Shaheen Afridi return to bowling?
Benzema out for Real but Atletico’s Oblak returns for Madrid derby

Benzema out for Real but Atletico’s Oblak returns for Madrid derby
Geo News becomes PCB's official content partner

Geo News becomes PCB's official content partner
PFF seeks international exposure for Pakistan women's football team

PFF seeks international exposure for Pakistan women's football team
Why was Mohammad Haris preferred over Sarfaraz Ahmed?

Why was Mohammad Haris preferred over Sarfaraz Ahmed?
Pakistan has best players in current team, says PCB chief

Pakistan has best players in current team, says PCB chief
Ramiz Raja terms controversy over Shaheen Afridi’s treatment ‘unfortunate’

Ramiz Raja terms controversy over Shaheen Afridi’s treatment ‘unfortunate’
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan squad starts training in Karachi today

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan squad starts training in Karachi today
Phil Salt feels PSL experience to help England in series against Pakistan

Phil Salt feels PSL experience to help England in series against Pakistan
Pak vs Eng: What is the condition of roads linked to National Stadium?

Pak vs Eng: What is the condition of roads linked to National Stadium?
Pak vs Eng: Home T20I series against England yet to attract spectators

Pak vs Eng: Home T20I series against England yet to attract spectators

Latest

view all