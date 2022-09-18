Pak vs England: Young journalist from England finds Karachi fantastic

Matt Roller at the Twitter space of Geo Super. Twitter/PCB

KARACHI: Matt Roller, a young cricket journalist who is currently in Karachi along with multiple other journalists from England, has found Karachi a fantastic city.

Earlier in the week, England's cricket team arrived in Karachi after 17 years to play a short-format cricket away series against hosts Pakistan. The series will be played in Karachi and Lahore.

Karachi will witness the historic seven-match T20I series, starting on September 20 in Karachi. The series will conclude on October 2 in Lahore.

Matt Roller, who is a recipient of CMJ young cricket journalist of the year 2021, is working as an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. He had an interesting chat with Geo Super in a Twitter space on Saturday.

Interacting with cricket fans, Roller revealed how he felt to be in Karachi for the very first time.

"It's fantastic to be here in Karachi. It's my first time and I am enjoying the trip so far," he said, replying to a question from a cricket fan.

"I had very short time to explore the city so far. I saw lots of beautiful old buildings, a lot of traffic in this city, very busy place."

The young visitor said he was excited about the upcoming cricket action at the National Stadium. "It will be my first time so yes, I am really looking forward to competitive cricket in Karachi," he said.

Roller also expressed his liking for the desi food, saying, "We've been to the Pakistani restaurant a couple of nights, so yeah, enjoying different things like Parathas and Paneer."

"Back home, we have a very rich culture of South Asian food. There are a lot of South Asians in London in particular. So yeah, some familiar dishes and some new ones as well," he said.

The visitors from England will remain in the port city of Karachi till September 25. Later, they will head to Lahore to play the remaining three T20Is.