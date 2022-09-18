 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Prince William and Prince Harry were seen under visible 'stress' at Queen Elizabeth II's vigil.

The former monarch was honoured by eight of her grandchildren on Saturday at Westminster Hall in a tearful tribute.

Harry, who was allowed to wear his military uniform after two years of leaving his position as a senior royal in the family, was spotted under overwhelming emotions as he walked up to the coffin of Her Majesty.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star, body language expert Adrianne Carter says she saw "high tension" in the room.

She said: "We see very solemn and correct posture from all eight grandchildren.

"When the clip goes to the close up of William we see him clenching his jaw. Jaw clenching happens when someone is feeling high tension and under stress.

"Nothing to see like Williams face but Harry is holding his posture very tightly - again this happens when we carrying tension but this is to be expected in the situation they are in."

William and Harry were joined by cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn.

