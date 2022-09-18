 
Sunday Sep 18 2022
Ali Sethi sets the stage on fire with 'Pasoori' at Harvard University

Ali Sethis Pasoori gained global recognition
Ali Sethi performed his mega-hit song Pasoori at the Harvard University, and made the audience go wild. 

Ali shared the video of the theatre where he was performing the song with a caption:”#pasoori at #harvard YOU GUYS ARE INSANE.”

The video showed the entire audience, cheering, clapping and also singing the song out loud with Ali Sethi.

Coke studio’s song Pasoori was a mixture of Shae Gill’s blissful voice and Ali Sethi’s soulful vibe. The song transcended boundaries and left the global audience stunned.

Pasoori also got a remix version that featured: Ali Sethi, Marwan Moussa and Reekado Banks. 



