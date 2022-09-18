 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez cuts professional figure in stylish vibrant white suit

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Jennifer Lopez looked chic in an eye-catching suit as she made a guest appearance at the Grameen America's Raising Latina Voices event at the Universal Studios backlot on Saturday.

The Marry Me star, 53, looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for a brief photo session once she arrived at the venue.

For those unversed, the newlywed recently partnered as a national ambassador with the nonprofit organization, Grameen America, earlier in June.

The On The Floor singer rocked a pair of chic, white dress pants along with a stylish blouse comprised of a pointed collar.

To add more glam to her look, Jennifer added a cropped jacket of the same colour and looked stunning as ever.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The star stood on tall white, platform heels to add a stylish edge to her classic ensemble.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

In photos shared on DailyMail, the JLo Beauty founder was seen taking a few selfies with an excited crowd of fans jumping into the snap.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Jennifer expressed why she felt it was important to her to partner with Grameen America.

'When you get a little bit older, you understand the meaning behind things and you've seen enough and you've had your own struggle, and seen enough of injustices,' she expressed. 


