Jennifer Lopez cuts professional figure in stylish vibrant white suit

Jennifer Lopez looked chic in an eye-catching suit as she made a guest appearance at the Grameen America's Raising Latina Voices event at the Universal Studios backlot on Saturday.

The Marry Me star, 53, looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for a brief photo session once she arrived at the venue.

For those unversed, the newlywed recently partnered as a national ambassador with the nonprofit organization, Grameen America, earlier in June.

The On The Floor singer rocked a pair of chic, white dress pants along with a stylish blouse comprised of a pointed collar.

To add more glam to her look, Jennifer added a cropped jacket of the same colour and looked stunning as ever.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The star stood on tall white, platform heels to add a stylish edge to her classic ensemble.

Photo credits: DailyMail

In photos shared on DailyMail, the JLo Beauty founder was seen taking a few selfies with an excited crowd of fans jumping into the snap.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Jennifer expressed why she felt it was important to her to partner with Grameen America.

'When you get a little bit older, you understand the meaning behind things and you've seen enough and you've had your own struggle, and seen enough of injustices,' she expressed.



