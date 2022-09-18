 
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Naseeruddin Shah all set to play a lead role in 'Udal'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Naseeruddin Shahs next film to be a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film
Naseeruddin Shah's next film to be a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film

Versatile actor Naseeruddin Shah is going to play the lead actor in a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film named Udal.

The Malayalam film Udal is Ratheesh Reghunandan’s directorial starring: Durga Krishna, Indrans and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the vital roles.

As per the reports, the movie going to get a Hindi remake and the makers have locked Naseeruddin Shah to the play the key role.

Shah will be reportedly playing the role of Indrans, who played role of a visually-impaired man in the movie. As per the sources: “The makers are presently working on the pre-production of the film and are planning to start shooting soon. Naseerusddin Shah’s character is being well-designed and the team is in the hope that audience will like a new shade of him.”

The original Udal was released earlier this year in May and received a great response not only from the audience but also by the critics.

As per PinkVilla reports, Naseeruddin Shah will also be seen in the film Maarrich opposite Tusshar Kapoor. 

More From Showbiz:

Farhan Akhtar spends a Muscial Sunday with his dogs: Check out the video

Farhan Akhtar spends a Muscial Sunday with his dogs: Check out the video
Ali Sethi sets the stage on fire with 'Pasoori' at Harvard University

Ali Sethi sets the stage on fire with 'Pasoori' at Harvard University
'Bahubali' star Prabhas falls for Kriti Sanon on the set of 'Adipurush'? Details Inside

'Bahubali' star Prabhas falls for Kriti Sanon on the set of 'Adipurush'? Details Inside
Anushka Sharma shares the struggle of wearing 'compression tights' amid 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Anushka Sharma shares the struggle of wearing 'compression tights' amid 'Chakda 'Xpress'
Alia Bhatt's latest picture with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral on social media: See pic

Alia Bhatt's latest picture with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral on social media: See pic

Gauri Khan all set to make her comeback on 'Koffee with Karan 7'

Gauri Khan all set to make her comeback on 'Koffee with Karan 7'
Shraddha Kapoor looks enchanting in her latest photo shoot, see

Shraddha Kapoor looks enchanting in her latest photo shoot, see
Nora Fatehi gets clean chit in INR 200 crore scam

Nora Fatehi gets clean chit in INR 200 crore scam
Sara Ali Khan on Sharmila Tagore's Biopic: 'I don't know if I'm graceful'

Sara Ali Khan on Sharmila Tagore's Biopic: 'I don't know if I'm graceful'
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' tops at the global box office, earns 300 crore

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' tops at the global box office, earns 300 crore

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri call- off their engagement

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri call- off their engagement
Richa Chadha officially announces wedding with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha officially announces wedding with Ali Fazal

Latest

view all