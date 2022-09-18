PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif agree on holding elections at stipulated time

(L to R) PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, senior party leader Ishaq Dar, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are seen holding a meeting in London, the United Kingdom in this picture. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London where the two talked about a range of issues concerning Pakistan, including the time of the general elections.

PM Shehbaz reached the United Kingdom on Saturday to attend the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in the English capital on Monday, September 19, where he will represent Pakistan.



Sources told Geo News that the meeting between the Sharif brothers lasted for about three-and-a-half hours. Despite being under pressure, the two PML-N leaders agreed that the next general elections in Pakistan should be held at the stipulated time.

The brothers also agreed that the present coalition government will complete its constitutional term.



On the other hand, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has been repeatedly demanding the incumbent regime announce a date for the polls, saying that he "cannot wait for too long" and will "call on the public" if his demands were not met.

Per sources, the two leaders deliberated over making changes to the Punjab government during the meeting and to that end, the name of Hamza Shehbaz, among other possible candidates, was considered for the post of the province's chief minister.



A discussion related to important appointments in November was also held during the meeting, the sources said.

Despite being present in London, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Minister for Communication and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb did not participate in this important meeting. When questioned about it, Asif said that he was in London only to meet his party leader, Nawaz.



