Post Malone injured in concert stage fall: Deets inside

Post Malone had a bad experience!

The 27-year-old rapper stunned his fans on Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri, when he took a nasty spill on stage.

The singer was midway through the show at the Enterprise Center when he stepped into an uncovered opening while performing Circles.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Billboard Music Award winner was walking down an extended ramp on the arena floor and apparently didn't notice that the square hole his guitar was lowered into hadn't been covered.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The spill resulted in him slamming his ribcage against the sharp edge of the opening.

Medics rushed to his aid and helped him offstage as the concerned crowd cheered.

As he was exiting, the Wow artist spoke into the microphone and asked the audience to give him a few minutes to return.

He came back about 15 minutes later, holding his ribs as he continued with an abbreviated set that started with Rockstar and Cooped Up, featuring his support act, Roddy Ricch.

The star continued to hold his ribs as he thanked the crowd for their patience, explaining there was a 'big-a** hole in the stage.

He apologized to the audience once again and even managed a few more songs — Sunflower, Congratulations, and White Iverson, before ending the show, although the multi-talented artist stayed on stage to sign a few autographs.

The chart-topper is in the middle of his Twelve Carat Tour.

It is unclear if Post will be able to perform in the show scheduled for Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, September 18.



