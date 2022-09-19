Khloe Kardashian drops first snippet of baby son in latest video

 
Khloe Kardashian has recently shared the first snippet of her baby son in her latest video on social media.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram on Friday to share a clip of her unpacking gifts she had received from her mum Kris Jenner, but fans were more interested in the sound of her baby boy in the background.

In the clip, Khloe went through a selection of gifts including martini glasses. Khloe could be heard saying: "Look at these martini glasses for the queen of martinis."

She then opened a box from 66-year-old Kris' new range, when her son started crying out of shot.

The video was shared on a Kardashian fan page, with the caption: "Any guesses on the name? Do you think she chose another T name? I have no idea but can’t wait to see photos one day!"

Fans rushed to the comments to speculate on the baby's name, which has yet to be confirmed by Khloe, with one person writing: "Honestly I hope it’s a K name."

Another said: "She named him Tristan Jr for sure."

Khloe shares four-year-old daughter True and her newborn with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.


