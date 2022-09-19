 
pakistan
Monday Sep 19 2022
Web Desk

WATCH: Karachiites enraged by KMC tax charges toss garbage into KE van

Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Karachiites are suffering the burden of high electricity bills with no end in sight to the frequent load-shedding by the city's electricity provider, K-Electric.

Once again, KE became a reason for the frustration of citizens after the announcement of a further hike in electricity bills on account of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) tax payments.

Reacting to it, flustered citizens have launched a campaign of throwing garbage into KE vans, it emerged Sunday. In one such incident, some citizens flung garbage bags into a KE van visiting a neighbourhood in Karachi for routine work.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In it, some men were seen running after picking up garbage bags from the bins installed by the KMC in the area, and hurled them into a KE van passing by.

The men were heard shouting "kachra le jao (take the garbage with you". Offended by the act, KE workers stopped the van and one of them got off to inquire what happened.

"Bhai you are charging KMC's tax from us [...] so take the garbage with you," a man said. The KE workers, realising there was no way to stop the citizens, silently drove away.

Soon after the video went viral, another video emerged of citizens dumping loads of garbage outside a KE office near Power House in New Karachi.

Moreover, there are reports citizens have even started calling the KE helpline and complaint centres for garbage clearance in their areas.

The campaign focuses on throwing garbage into KE vans visiting their areas or dumping it outside its office if the company is collecting the city administration's taxes on KMC's behalf.

Here is how much KE consumers have to pay KMC in taxes:

The KMC aims to earn an estimated Rs3 billion yearly by collecting municipal utility charges and taxes (MUTC) through KE's power bills, The News reported.

As per an agreement signed between the KMC and KE, the power utility will keep 7% of the amount as its collection charges, which amounts to Rs300 million.

An official of the KMC said the KE would collect the tax from 24 million units across the city.

