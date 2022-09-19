 
Showbiz
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor open up on repetition of character names in Brahmastra

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor open up on repetition of character names in Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor open up on repetition of character names in Brahmastra

Brahmastra has been doing well at the box office however, one meme of Alia Bhatt’s character on internet has left everyone including the cast in splits.

Reportedly, a mimicry artist took a hilarious dig at Alia’s character Isha who keeps taking Shiva’s (played by Ranbir Kapoor) name throughout the movie.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star said that she found the video funny rather than offensive.

“That’s one of my favourites. Chandni imitates very well. She made an Alia Bramastra meme where she is talking about my voice and she is outstanding,” remarked the actress in a recent interview with NDTV.

Ranbir also spilled beans on why Alia’s character repeatedly takes Shiva’s name in a movie.

“I would always ask Ayan that her name is Isha, my name is Shiva, do we have to keep saying it?' But Ayan was very particular that when someone is in love, they have to enjoy saying the name of the person they love. And I think that makes sense,” stated the Rockstar actor in the same interview.

The director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji, explained about repetitive dialogues, adding, “People are making fun of it. I think when I talk, I keep taking people’s names a lot, this is my habit. So that stayed in the script and came in the film as well.”

Meanwhile, the movie also features Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles 

More From Showbiz:

Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before EOW: Summons Delhi Police

Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before EOW: Summons Delhi Police
The Legend of Maula Jatt: The most-viewed trailer in Pakistani film industry

The Legend of Maula Jatt: The most-viewed trailer in Pakistani film industry
Naseeruddin Shah all set to play a lead role in 'Udal'

Naseeruddin Shah all set to play a lead role in 'Udal'
Throwback: Was Karishma Kapoor let down by her family?

Throwback: Was Karishma Kapoor let down by her family?
Farhan Akhtar spends a Muscial Sunday with his dogs: Check out the video

Farhan Akhtar spends a Muscial Sunday with his dogs: Check out the video
Ali Sethi sets the stage on fire with 'Pasoori' at Harvard University

Ali Sethi sets the stage on fire with 'Pasoori' at Harvard University
Anushka Sharma shares the struggle of wearing 'compression tights' amid 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Anushka Sharma shares the struggle of wearing 'compression tights' amid 'Chakda 'Xpress'
Alia Bhatt's latest picture with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral on social media: See pic

Alia Bhatt's latest picture with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral on social media: See pic

Gauri Khan all set to make her comeback on 'Koffee with Karan 7'

Gauri Khan all set to make her comeback on 'Koffee with Karan 7'
Shraddha Kapoor looks enchanting in her latest photo shoot, see

Shraddha Kapoor looks enchanting in her latest photo shoot, see
Nora Fatehi gets clean chit in INR 200 crore scam

Nora Fatehi gets clean chit in INR 200 crore scam
Sara Ali Khan on Sharmila Tagore's Biopic: 'I don't know if I'm graceful'

Sara Ali Khan on Sharmila Tagore's Biopic: 'I don't know if I'm graceful'

Latest

view all