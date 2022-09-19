Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor open up on repetition of character names in Brahmastra

Brahmastra has been doing well at the box office however, one meme of Alia Bhatt’s character on internet has left everyone including the cast in splits.



Reportedly, a mimicry artist took a hilarious dig at Alia’s character Isha who keeps taking Shiva’s (played by Ranbir Kapoor) name throughout the movie.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star said that she found the video funny rather than offensive.

“That’s one of my favourites. Chandni imitates very well. She made an Alia Bramastra meme where she is talking about my voice and she is outstanding,” remarked the actress in a recent interview with NDTV.

Ranbir also spilled beans on why Alia’s character repeatedly takes Shiva’s name in a movie.

“I would always ask Ayan that her name is Isha, my name is Shiva, do we have to keep saying it?' But Ayan was very particular that when someone is in love, they have to enjoy saying the name of the person they love. And I think that makes sense,” stated the Rockstar actor in the same interview.

The director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji, explained about repetitive dialogues, adding, “People are making fun of it. I think when I talk, I keep taking people’s names a lot, this is my habit. So that stayed in the script and came in the film as well.”

Meanwhile, the movie also features Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles