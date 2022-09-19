King Charles leaves handwritten letter on Queen's coffin

King Charles III's handwritten note placed on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left the mourners teary-eyed.

According to reports, the touching note read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R"

The coffin also has the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers placed on top of it.

Moreover, the late monarch had placed a similar note on Prince Philip’s coffin when he died back in April 2021. It reportedly signed ‘Lilibet’.

Meanwhile, BBC reported that Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries, including royals from all over the world.