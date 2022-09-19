Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise

A man who claims to be King Charles III and Camilla’s alleged ‘secret’ son recently hinted at his own plans to mourn the Queen’s death.

Simon Dorante-Day, 56, has claimed that he is the illegitimate child of the new monarch and Queen Consort.

According to Daily Star, Simon’s wife Elvianna revealed: “We've got our own little plan on how we will address that and how we will address our emotions in relation to the old lady, which we called Aka Lilibet for many many years.”

This came after Simon opened up on taking legal action against the Royal Family and taking Charles to court for DNA testing.

Speaking to 7NEWS, the father-of-nine said: "There has been a discussion in there between a judge and myself and his barrister about the legal standing of Charles, and whether the monarch is protected by the law or is above the law.

“And the answer to that was no - they told me that we don’t see any reason why he is. And secondly, Camilla and her family are certainly not above the law. So that argument’s already been had and settled."