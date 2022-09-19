Arts Council Karachi to hold 'Live Music Aid Concert 2022' for flood affectees

ACP live concert to feature; Asim Azhar, Aima Baig,Ramis Ali and more

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is hosting a Live Music Aid Concert 2022 for the flood victims in Pakistan.

The concert will feature some of the renowned singers of Pakistan namely: Asim Azhar, Natasha Baig, Ramis Ali and Aima Baig.

All the proceedings collected from the concert will be donated to the families of the flood victims.

This initiative instigated by Arts Council Karachi will help a lot in dealing with the havoc caused due to the flood.



As per the press release, the concert will take place on October 2nd, 2022 at the Karachi Gymkhana.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the show can be purchased easily from Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Karachi Gymkhana and Ticketwala.pk.