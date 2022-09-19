 
entertainment
Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle was spotted wiping away her tears during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the cathedral with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, where they joined the other members of royal family and several heads of state and dignitaries to pay final respects to the late monarch.

Pictures captured the Duchess wiping away tears from her eyes as she stood next to the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Markle attended the funeral wearing the traditional mourning dress; featuring a black cape dress, accessorized with pointed court shoes and a pair of black gloves.

She also paid a subtle nod to the late monarch as she wore pearl and diamond earrings given to her by the late Queen following her wedding to Prince Harry.

During the service, Meghan and Harry were seated next to Princess Beatrice, behind King Charles III.

