 
Showbiz
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' gets a release date

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana receives a massive response for his performance in Anek
Ayushmann Khurrana receives a massive response for his performance in 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the date of his forthcoming project Doctor G, the film is slated to release in theaters on October 14th, 2022.

The actor announced the news himself through his instagram account. He posted the picture of the official poster of the film and wrote: "ZindagGi hai inki full of Googly. Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaye Doctor G. Get ready for your appointments. #DoctorG will attend to you in theaters from 14th October 2022."

Last year in July, Khurrana revealed via social media that he has started shooting for his next film Doctor G. He wrote:"Doctor G Taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting."

The film is a comedy-drama, backed by a reputable production house Junglee Pictures. It also features; Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah in vital roles.

According to NDTV, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial film Anek. He also has Dream Girl 2 lined up next alongside Ananya Panday.

More From Showbiz:

REVIEW: Is this the end of Team Muhafiz?

REVIEW: Is this the end of Team Muhafiz?
SS Rajamouli in denial over the success of 'RRR': Report

SS Rajamouli in denial over the success of 'RRR': Report

Arts Council Karachi to hold 'Live Music Aid Concert 2022' for flood affectees

Arts Council Karachi to hold 'Live Music Aid Concert 2022' for flood affectees
Gauri Khan gives dating advice to Suhana Khan at Koffee with Karan 7: See promo

Gauri Khan gives dating advice to Suhana Khan at Koffee with Karan 7: See promo
Kartik Aaryan's return flight to Mumbai turns into a fan meet and greet

Kartik Aaryan's return flight to Mumbai turns into a fan meet and greet
Koffee With Karan: Gauri Khan dishes on one ‘sweet’ habit of SRK that irritates her

Koffee With Karan: Gauri Khan dishes on one ‘sweet’ habit of SRK that irritates her
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor open up on repetition of character names in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor open up on repetition of character names in Brahmastra
Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before EOW: Summons Delhi Police

Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before EOW: Summons Delhi Police
The Legend of Maula Jatt: The most-viewed trailer in Pakistani film industry

The Legend of Maula Jatt: The most-viewed trailer in Pakistani film industry
Naseeruddin Shah all set to play a lead role in 'Udal'

Naseeruddin Shah all set to play a lead role in 'Udal'
Throwback: Was Karishma Kapoor let down by her family?

Throwback: Was Karishma Kapoor let down by her family?
Farhan Akhtar spends a Muscial Sunday with his dogs: Check out the video

Farhan Akhtar spends a Muscial Sunday with his dogs: Check out the video

Latest

view all