Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' gets a release date

Ayushmann Khurrana receives a massive response for his performance in 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the date of his forthcoming project Doctor G, the film is slated to release in theaters on October 14th, 2022.

The actor announced the news himself through his instagram account. He posted the picture of the official poster of the film and wrote: "ZindagGi hai inki full of Googly. Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaye Doctor G. Get ready for your appointments. #DoctorG will attend to you in theaters from 14th October 2022."

Last year in July, Khurrana revealed via social media that he has started shooting for his next film Doctor G. He wrote:"Doctor G Taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting."



The film is a comedy-drama, backed by a reputable production house Junglee Pictures. It also features; Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah in vital roles.



According to NDTV, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial film Anek. He also has Dream Girl 2 lined up next alongside Ananya Panday.