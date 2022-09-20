Rana Sanaullah to convey PM’s special message in meeting with MQM-P leadership

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (L) and MQM-P convener, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. —Twitter

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with PML-N delegation will meet MQM-P leadership to convey Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special message, Geo News reported.



In the wake of reservations made by the MQM-P over missing party workers, the PML-N delegation will visit MQM-P office in Buhadurabad to satisfy the ally in centre. The PML-N delegation will include Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and party’s local leadership.

The interior minister will also meet with the families of the missing persons to discuss what measures the federal government has taken to investigate the killings, as per sources.

According to The News, in the meeting, the MQM-P leaders would ask the interior minister what progress the federal government has made in identifying the killers of the missing workers. The MQM-P would also discuss other problems being especially the law and order situation in the city.

Last week Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui warned of parting ways with the ruling coalition in the centre over the issue of party’s missing workers. He said that MQM-P is a key partner of the federal government and if the party decides to quit the alliance, the PML-N government in the centre will collapse. The interior minister would also meet the Sindh chief minister to discuss the issue.