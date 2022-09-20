 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Grimes drops FIRST PHOTO of Elon Musk daughter Exa: 'What a queen'

Grimes is giving a glimpse of her daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

The singer, who shares her baby girl with Tesla founder Elon Musk, turned to her Twitter to reveal the little one's favourite song.

"My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche - what a queen," she captioned her daughter's post featuring a pink bow..

Grimes first talked about the birth of her baby girl in March 2022. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the singer shared the meaning behind her offspring's name.

"Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk," she began. "Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"

