'Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan': FM Bilawal

US Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West (left) and FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during a meeting in New York on September 19. — Twitter/MOFA

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a meeting with US Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West, stressed the significance of continuing international engagement with the interim Afghan government for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and beyond.

West called on Bilawal — who is currently in New York to attend the 77th session of the United Nation's General Assembly — on Monday, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"A peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan is a priority for Pakistan," Bilawal was quoted as saying while highlighting Pakistan’s facilitation efforts in building regional consensus on the way forward in Afghanistan, including the Extended Troika mechanism.

The FM indicated various steps taken by Pakistan to support bilateral engagements with Afghanistan, as well as extensive facilitation of international humanitarian assistance.

Referring to humanitarian prospects in Afghanistan, which the United Nations and international agencies warn will deteriorate further in impending winters, Bilawal emphasised that such a scenario could result in mass refugee exodus and provide fertile ground for exploitation by terrorists and extremists, with regional and international implications.

The US special representative for Afghanistan appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan, as well as in the facilitation of evacuations.

The two sides acknowledged the need for continued cooperation on the shared objectives of sustained efforts and engagement of the international community to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people and promote regional peace and stability.