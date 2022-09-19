Bilawal misses New York flight, flies to Washington instead ahead of UNGA session

FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (right) is received by Pakistani officials in New York a day ahead of UNGA session. — Screengrab from Twitter video

Sudden change in FM Bilawal's schedule stirs confusion among Pakistani embassy officials.

Bilawal reaches New York after five-hour road travel from Washington.

He will address conference of world's young FMs on sidelines of UNGA session.

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, after missing a flight to New York from Dubai, touched down in Washington and headed to the UN Headquarters ahead of the 77th UN General Assembly Session.



Bilawal was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan, Consul-General in New York Ayesha Ali, and officials of the Pakistan mission to the UN and the consulate general as he reached New York after a five-hour travel by road from Washington.

The sudden change in FM Bilawal's schedule stirred confusion among Pakistani embassy officials who were awaiting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the foreign minister's arrival in New York, Daily Jang reported.



However, there were no details on what caused the change of plan or the reason behind FM Bilawal missing his flight.

Bilawal's schedule

The foreign minister has a busy schedule, attending various high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media and think-tank interactions, besides chairing the Group of 77 (developing countries) and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participation in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He is scheduled to address a conference of the world's young foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

PM’s schedule in US

PM Shehbaz Sharif will reach the US on Monday to participate in the high-level debate of the UNGA in New York from September 19-23.

He will address the UN General Assembly on September 23.

On the sidelines of the UNGA Session, the prime minister will participate in the Global Food Security Summit jointly organised by the African Union, European Union and the United States, and a Closed-door Leaders Gathering on COP-27 bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change.

The premier will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, the President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General as well as heads of International Organisations, IFIs and philanthropic organisations. Leaders will also have the opportunity to interact during the receptions hosted by the UN Secretary-General and the President of the United States.

