Queen left 'crazy amout of spiritual energy' in Balmoral, says psychic

Queen Elizabeth II's passing has made a significant impact on Balmoral Castle.

Psychic medium Jasmine Rose Anderson touches upon the incident of gates of Balmoral Castle opening up over the death of the monarch, indicating as if the spirit has left the Castle.

"This doesn't surprise me. There is a crazy amount of spiritual energy in Balmoral, especially on the grounds of the Balmoral state. It's very common for a door or gate to open when a soul leaves the body.

"There is a lot of coming and going from spirit during this time so you will see this kind of thing happen. I also believe this is the reason for the cloud in the sky that looks like her head.

"At the very start of my career as a medium, over ten years ago I was a student nurse and I was with many people as they passed away. Sometimes there would be a gust of wind, a crash of thunder, a knock at the door but no one there."

Elsewhere, the psychic revealed the monarch had an idea that her Platinum Jubilee celebrations would be the last milestone in her career as the monarch of Britain.



She believes the 96-year-old was 'satisfied' with her duty as the Queen and wanted to move on to the next phase of her journey.

The psychic said: "I felt she did. Tapping into her energy towards the end there's a feeling of exhaustion and I feel like a lot of her last engagement she had been thinking 'this is the last time I do this'.

"I feel a sense of satisfaction and happiness that her duties were coming to an end."