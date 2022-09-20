Adam Levine cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo amid pregnancy? Find out

Adam Levine cheated wife Behati Prinsloo amid pregnancy?

Adam Levine was caught allegedly cheating with her wife as an Instagram influencer posted the singer's flirty screenshots.

Sumner Stroh, who boasted over 350,000 followers on Instagram accused the Girls Like You singer on Tiktok to have an affair with her for nearly a year.

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” Stroh said in the video.

The 43-year-old singer has been married to the model for 8 years. The couple is expecting their third kid. They have two daughters, who are 4 and 5.

In her TikTok video, the influencer posted a screenshot of an Instagram DM that Levine had allegedly sent her “after I stopped talking to him over a period of months.” It reads: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

The 23-year-old influencer video was viewed almost 7.5 million times. Responding to criticism, she posted a second video saying that she wasn’t trying to play the victim.

“In no way was I trying to gain sympathy,” she said. “And I fully realize I’m not the victim of this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so so sorry.”