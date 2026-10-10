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Girl in red captures first glimpse into 'blue' era with new music video

Girl in red transitions into girl in blue era amid October buzz

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Web Desk
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Published October 10, 2026

Girl in red captures first glimpse into blue era with new music video
Girl in red captures first glimpse into 'blue' era with new music video

Girl in red has entered her new era after changing her artistic persona to girl in blue, and switching up all social media handles and artist profiles.

The 27-year-old Norwegian musician, whose real name is Marie Ulven Ringheim, released the first song under her new name, befittingly titled, blue, on October 9.

The we fell in love in October hitmaker also released a music video with the single which captured the aesthetic of her new era.

READ MORE: Girl in red finally unveils new project after changing artist persona

Fans flocked to X, sharing their excitement for the video and wrote, "Blue era unlocked," and "the way she captures that specific 3am feeling where your own room feels unfamiliar is honestly too real. that blue wash over everything just hits different when youve been there."

A third chimed in, "she named it blue and knew exactly what she was doing to us," and "the video is so good it almost makes up for the fact that i still have her whole album on repeat from 2021," penned another. 

READ MORE: Girl in Red surprises fans with new update ahead of October

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