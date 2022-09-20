 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help
Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help

Amber Heard reportedly approached Johnny Depp's close friend Angelina Jolie for some advice and help after losing the defamation trial in June.

The International Business Times, quoting Star Magazine, reported that Amber Heard reached out Jolie and begged her for advice.

The IBT says the Aquaman actress is trying to make an unlikely friendship with Angelina, the longtime friend of Depp.

The report, citing a source, says “Amber has a list of high-profile figures in Hollywood to approach for help. Angie is right at the top.”

However, the source went on to say, “Angelina Jolie isn't interested in striking up a friendship with someone as notorious as Amber. And she's got a soft spot for Johnny, so Amber's out of luck."

Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard in June.

More From Entertainment:

Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’

Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’
Royal Family shares unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service

Royal Family shares unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service

Queen Elizabeth II’s death dubbed ‘difficult moment’ for UK: Liz Truss

Queen Elizabeth II’s death dubbed ‘difficult moment’ for UK: Liz Truss
Princess Charlotte's orders to Prince George at Queen's funeral go viral: WATCH

Princess Charlotte's orders to Prince George at Queen's funeral go viral: WATCH
Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’

Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’, considered not wearing military uniform to Queen’s vigil: Here’s why

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’, considered not wearing military uniform to Queen’s vigil: Here’s why
Prince William, Harry still estranged but walked side by side for Queen

Prince William, Harry still estranged but walked side by side for Queen

Latest

view all