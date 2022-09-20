 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimisation’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Meghan Markle was reportedly like a ‘fish out of water’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, 2022, with an expert also saying that her body language indicated feelings of shame and victimisation.

Talking to Fox News after the end of the Queen’s historic state funeral on September 19, 2022, Dr. Robi Ludwig suggested that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared ‘closed off’ to her surroundings.

As per Ludwig, Meghan waited for her seat with her hands ‘clutched’ together, which indicated that “she is closed off to her environment and trying to comfort herself at the same time.”

Ludwig continued: “I don’t think this is what she anticipated. Meghan Markle did not consider the cause and effect of her actions and how this could come to harm her.”

She added: “Meghan, with her head tilted down, covering her face, indicating feelings of shame and victimization. There is a sense that she is upset and uncomfortable.”

“Her body language indicates a disconnection with the other family members and a discomfort with her current status among the working royals. She is definitely feeling the coldness and is very uncomfortable about it. She is like a fish out of water, and it's obvious,” Ludwig concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch

Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch
Princess Diana’s funeral records to be broken by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Princess Diana’s funeral records to be broken by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
Prince Harry’s face spells sorrow as he watches Queen being lowered in grave

Prince Harry’s face spells sorrow as he watches Queen being lowered in grave
Sarah Ferguson's 'scandalous pics' brought up during Queen's funeral

Sarah Ferguson's 'scandalous pics' brought up during Queen's funeral
Britain ‘tremendously’ handled Queen Elizabeth II's death: Liz Truss

Britain ‘tremendously’ handled Queen Elizabeth II's death: Liz Truss
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral draws record-breaking viewership: DETAILS

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral draws record-breaking viewership: DETAILS
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘anxious’ to see Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘anxious’ to see Lilibet, Archie
Disney mulls cancelling Black Panther 2 release in theatres: Report

Disney mulls cancelling Black Panther 2 release in theatres: Report

Vanessa Hudgens throwbacks to the ’90s with THIS look

Vanessa Hudgens throwbacks to the ’90s with THIS look
Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry melt hearts with sweet interaction at Queen funeral

Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry melt hearts with sweet interaction at Queen funeral
Will Smith celebrates wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday following Oscar slapgate

Will Smith celebrates wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday following Oscar slapgate

Lady Gaga impressionist drag queen surprises security at Miami concert

Lady Gaga impressionist drag queen surprises security at Miami concert

Latest

view all