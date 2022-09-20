 
Gigi Hadid drops glimpse from daughter Khai's birthday: 'Our angel girl turned 2'

Gigi Hadid shared a sweet photo from her daughter Khai's birthday celebrations while tagging her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The supermodel turned to Instagram stories to share a picture of a themed-cake featuring Peppa Pig’s characters.

Hadid also gave a shout out to her former beau and Khai’s father on the snap while captioning it, “Our angel girl turned 2 today.”

This comes following rumours that Hadid is dating Hollywood hunk Leonardo DiCaprio which is said to be “upsetting” for the former One Direction band member.

“Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “They’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake.

“But he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her,” the source added.

Hadid and Malik dated on and off from 2015 to 2021 and welcomed their first child in September 2020.

