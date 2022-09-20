 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger joins ex-wife Maria Shriver for son Patrick's 29th birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver appeared to be on good terms as they both showed up for son Patrick's 29th birthday on Monday.

It was one of the most drawn-out divorces in Hollywood history.

The young actor, took to his Instagram account to share a snap of his famous parents with him on his special day as he was also joined by his long-time girlfriend Abby Champion.

Former First Lady of California, Maria beamed as she placed her hand on her son's shoulder while Arnold smiled into the camera lens.

Patrick appeared to be ecstatic with his parent's presence on the night while he held a birthday dessert.

After a 35-year marriage and four children together, Maria filed for divorce in 2011 after Arnold disclosed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier.

The revelation triggered a media frenzy, but the pair were keen to settle their divorce in private.    


More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique first time cheated on Shakira with Bar Refaeli in 2012: Report

Gerard Pique first time cheated on Shakira with Bar Refaeli in 2012: Report
Prince Harry's one step can open doors to his return to royal family

Prince Harry's one step can open doors to his return to royal family
Ezra Miller demands Susan Sarandon to ‘pay tribute’ at altar over dinner party, claims source

Ezra Miller demands Susan Sarandon to ‘pay tribute’ at altar over dinner party, claims source
Simon Cowell shares his first meeting with Kelly Clarkson on 'American Idol'

Simon Cowell shares his first meeting with Kelly Clarkson on 'American Idol'

Donald Trump takes a jibe at Joe Biden for taking back seat at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Donald Trump takes a jibe at Joe Biden for taking back seat at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Tessa Dunlop on King Charles: 'You can’t teach an old dog new tricks'

Tessa Dunlop on King Charles: 'You can’t teach an old dog new tricks'
Jennifer Lopez takes a ride on golf cart during shoot of new sci-fi adventure film ‘Atlas’

Jennifer Lopez takes a ride on golf cart during shoot of new sci-fi adventure film ‘Atlas’
Sharon Osbourne ‘heartbroken’ for estranged Prince Harry: Here's why

Sharon Osbourne ‘heartbroken’ for estranged Prince Harry: Here's why
Jennifer Lopez makes heartfelt plea to donate to relief charities in native Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez makes heartfelt plea to donate to relief charities in native Puerto Rico

Katie Price reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II: Photo

Katie Price reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II: Photo
Elton John remembers Queen Elizabeth while recalling ‘joyous’ memories with her

Elton John remembers Queen Elizabeth while recalling ‘joyous’ memories with her
Gigi Hadid drops glimpse from daughter Khai’s birthday: ‘Our angel girl turned 2’

Gigi Hadid drops glimpse from daughter Khai’s birthday: ‘Our angel girl turned 2’

Latest

view all