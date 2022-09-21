King Charles 'love child' wants to 'hug' brother Prince Harry: 'We are both black sheep'

King Charles and Camilla's love child thinks he would have a lot in common with his alleged youngest brother, Prince Harry.



Simon Dorante-Day is eager to meet the Duke of Sussex and believes he has an innate 'bond' with the 38-year-old.



“I think Harry and I have an awful lot in common, very much so,” he told 7NEWS.com.au.



“Of all the royals, Harry and I would see eye-to-eye the most and I would very much welcome the opportunity to meet with him.

“Obviously nothing public or high-profile, and not just he and I as well. I believe my wife, Elvianna, and Meghan would also have a lot in common also.

“The chance for all of us to talk one-on-one would be very enlightening.”

Dorante-Day went on to share the similarities between him and Prince Harry.

"We are both the black sheep of the royal family, I would say we have that bond," said the dad-of-nine.

“And I believe Harry would be receptive to my plight. He got f***ed over by his dad, he has a bone to pick with Charles, just like I do.

"The first thing I’d do if I met them is I’d give them a big hug - I think they need one, to be honest," he said.