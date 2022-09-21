 
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Queen Consort Camilla ‘the real boss’ behind King Charles's reign?

Queen Consort Camilla accused of being the ‘one calling the shots’ behind King Charles’ reign.

A former aide for the royal Palace, Mr Payne issued this shocking insight in his new piece for The Times.

He pointed out how ‘good’ Queen Consort Camilla would be for the role of running the monarchy and admitted that it is because she “respects the role and the institution completely but not at the expense of keeping her own feet firmly on the ground.”

“Much like her wider work, I think she simply felt if it was meant to be it would happen, but it was never a role that she actively campaigned for.”

“Putting the needs of the institution ahead of your own is something that the Queen Consort instinctively understands and it has informed her approach to her work over the last 17 years.”

Before concluding she also added, “Helped in no small way, as she has said herself, by having had the late Duke of Edinburgh as the defining example of how to discharge the role of consort.”

