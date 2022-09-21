 
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid after Elizabeth II funeral

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Copenhagen: Denmark´s Queen Margrethe II, who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal palace announced Wednesday.

The 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen, who already had Covid in February, tested positive on Tuesday evening, the palace said in a statement, a day after the funeral.

"The Queen´s activities this week have therefore been cancelled," it said, without giving details of her condition.

Margrethe came to the throne at the age of 31 in January 1972 on the death of her father, Frederik IX, becoming the first woman to hold the position of reigning queen in Denmark.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she is now the longest reigning monarch in Europe.

Only the Sultan of Brunei exceeds her by four years. (AFP)

