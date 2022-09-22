 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles wil grow a beard?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

King Charles wil grow a beard?

King Charles has been letting his hair grow longer, said a report in Daily Mail.

"Perhaps he could cultivate a beard as well," the publication wrote in a report based on a throwback picture of the monarch that was shared by the daughter of music legend Johnny Cash.

In the photo taken in 1976, Charles is seen sporting a beard.

Charles became the King of England after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen was buried with her husband Prince Philip who died last year at the age of 99.

