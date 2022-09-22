Tug of war: Centre, Punjab conflict over CCPO transfer intensifies

Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi pats the back of Lahore CCPO Ghulam Dogar after he denied to follow orders from the federal government to relinquish his charge. — Screengrab

Elahi expresses annoyance over registration of case against Javed Latif.

Vows to enhance residential facilities for officers in Government Officers Residence.

Pays tribute to police officers and other officials for maintaining law and order.

The conflict between the Centre and provincial government over the transfer of Lahore Central City Police Officer (CCPO) has intensified as Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi made it clear that no officer from Punjab could be removed unlawfully without the provincial government's consent.

Elahi said this while addressing a police conference at the Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat, on Wednesday, a day after Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was asked to relinquish his charge by the federal government, The News reported.

Sources said the PML-N government was annoyed over the registration of a case against its MNA Javed Latif over which the CCPO was held responsible. However, the CM has asked the CCPO to continue working.

“The Punjab government can stop the officers constitutionally and lawfully keeping in view public interest,” said the CM.

“We will enhance residential facilities for officers in Government Officers Residence (GOR). The size of residences in GOR will be cut down and apartments will be built as many residences in GOR consist of eight kanals. We will set up 150 police patrolling posts and the special police force will be granted a special salary package in rural areas.”

He said bunkers would be constructed in rural areas and the government would provide bulletproof vehicles, bulletproof jackets and special trackers in police vehicles.

Moreover, CM Elahi disclosed that police officers holding law degrees would be made investigation officers as losing a case by police due to a weak investigation caused embarrassment. He said the government was providing new vehicles to police. Three copies of FIRs for monitoring should be sent to the CM Monitoring Cell, DIG and SSP concerned, he added.

The chief minister further stated that the government is considering setting up a force consisting of retired army commandos for rural areas and aims to provide support and relief to policemen.

Elahi said the common man should be given speedy justice at police stations and asserted that it was the police's duty to redress the grievances of every applicant without discrimination. He stressed that when the attitude of the common man changed about police, only then the police culture would change. He said the investigation process should be improved and made effective so that culprits do not escape punishment.

Elahi also paid tribute to police officers and other officials for maintaining law and order during Muharram. He said he personally monitored law and order arrangements on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He appreciated the DPOs of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur for taking action against criminals.

Meanwhile, Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar said that the proposal to give houses to police officers and staff members under soft conditions would be reviewed.

Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar lauded the chief minister for resolving the problems of policemen. He assured that the police would leave no stone unturned to protect the lives and properties of people.

The additional IGP South Punjab said: “We will come up to the trust of the CM.”

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi also attended the conference. Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Asadullah Khan, Additional IGPs, DIGs, RPOs and CCPO Lahore attended the conference while all the CCPOs and DPOs of Punjab attended it via video link. The police officers gave their proposals for the betterment of law and order situation in the province.