 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry stuck in ‘Catch-22’ situation with Meghan Markle and Royals

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry is said to be stuck in a ‘Catch-22’ situation as he struggles between his love for wife Meghan Markle and his connection with his royal family, according to a royal expert.

The comments came from royal commentator Robert Jobson, just days after Prince Harry spent ample time in the UK with Meghan following the Queen’s death, after which sources have suggested that the Duke of Sussex is ‘missing’ his old lifestyle.

Talking to The Sun, Jobson said: “Harry will no doubt be torn between wanting acceptance from his family and also the love of his wife. But he has now left himself in a Catch-22 situation.”

“He has signed a four-book deal worth millions with Penguin Random House. He needs the money to fund his flashy Californian lifestyle… Once that book, which is now written, hits bookshelves there will be no going back for Harry,” Jobson added.

This comes after recent reports suggested that Prince Harry’s memoir could very well be forced to delay in light of the Queen’s death.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III sees ‘struggles of modern Britons’, rejects big coronation

King Charles III sees ‘struggles of modern Britons’, rejects big coronation
King Charles III expected to wear British crown by summer 2023

King Charles III expected to wear British crown by summer 2023
Prince Andrew ‘conspired’ with Diana to stop Charles becoming king, royal author claims

Prince Andrew ‘conspired’ with Diana to stop Charles becoming king, royal author claims

King Charles to announce Archie, Lilibet’s titles after Harry releases his book

King Charles to announce Archie, Lilibet’s titles after Harry releases his book
Taylor Swift lauded as first female to win 'Best songwriter of the decade' title

Taylor Swift lauded as first female to win 'Best songwriter of the decade' title
Adam Levine ‘disappointed in himself’ for ‘hurting’ wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine ‘disappointed in himself’ for ‘hurting’ wife Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine’s cheating remarks in old interview go viral

Adam Levine’s cheating remarks in old interview go viral
Prince Harry’s ‘every decision consumed’ by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s ‘every decision consumed’ by Meghan Markle
Britney Spears seemingly shades estranged sons amid family feud

Britney Spears seemingly shades estranged sons amid family feud
Prince Andrew, Sara Ferguson could be ‘kicked out’ in royal reshuffle

Prince Andrew, Sara Ferguson could be ‘kicked out’ in royal reshuffle
Queen's legacy ‘honored’ at thanksgiving service in Washington National Cathedral

Queen's legacy ‘honored’ at thanksgiving service in Washington National Cathedral
King Charles III accused of ‘mocking’ Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

King Charles III accused of ‘mocking’ Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all