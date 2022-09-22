Prince Harry stuck in ‘Catch-22’ situation with Meghan Markle and Royals

file footage

Prince Harry is said to be stuck in a ‘Catch-22’ situation as he struggles between his love for wife Meghan Markle and his connection with his royal family, according to a royal expert.



The comments came from royal commentator Robert Jobson, just days after Prince Harry spent ample time in the UK with Meghan following the Queen’s death, after which sources have suggested that the Duke of Sussex is ‘missing’ his old lifestyle.

Talking to The Sun, Jobson said: “Harry will no doubt be torn between wanting acceptance from his family and also the love of his wife. But he has now left himself in a Catch-22 situation.”

“He has signed a four-book deal worth millions with Penguin Random House. He needs the money to fund his flashy Californian lifestyle… Once that book, which is now written, hits bookshelves there will be no going back for Harry,” Jobson added.

This comes after recent reports suggested that Prince Harry’s memoir could very well be forced to delay in light of the Queen’s death.