Hrithik Roshan on Mahira Khan's look in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': 'Love it'

Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat to star in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Renowned actress of Pakistan Mahira Khan recently shared her look from the much-awaited film The Legend of Maula Jatt, which received love from Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

As soon as Khan dropped the look on her Instagram, Roshan immediately reacted to the picture and commented: “Love it”

Mahira officially introduced her character Mukkho Jatti from Bilal Lashari’s Punjabi-language film. The film is a remake of the old classic Maula Jatt released back in 1979.



The Legend of Maula Jatt has been recognized as the most-expensive film of the Pakistani film industry. It is set to be released in the theatres on October 13th, 2022.

The film features actors Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, Gohar Rasheed and many more.

It also stars prominent singers like Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat in vital roles.