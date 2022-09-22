 
Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma' to be a family entertainer mixed with emotions: See trailer

Maja Ma to release on Prime Video India on October 6
'Maja Ma' to release on Prime Video India on October 6

Madhuri Dixit’s film Maja Ma is family drama containing a mixture of entertainment and emotions, trailer has been released. 

The trailer reveals the story of a woman named Pallavi, who is strong and delightful by nature and is the backbone of her middle-class family. Some unfortunate series of events unfold with time, putting her son’s engagement in jeopardy.

The film features: Gajraj Rao, Rajit Kapur, Ritwik Bhowmik, Srishti Shrivastava, Barkha Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Ninad Kamat, Malhar Thakur and Simone Singh.

See trailer:

Dixit while talking about her character, said: “With Maja Ma, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction and resilience.”

“She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves, added the Fame Game actress."

According to PinkVilla, Maja Ma will be releasing on October 6th on Prime Video India.

