Friday Sep 23 2022
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio still not ready to reveal their 'romance'

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio still not ready to reveal their romance

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio recently sparked rumors regarding their romance when they were spotted together at an event.

According to reports, the Hollywood superstar, who is famous for dating woman aged less than 25, is attracted towards the 27-year-old supermodel.

While there is no confirmation or anything else that could confirm the reports, a look at duo's social media suggests that they are not connected on the cyberspace.

Leonardo and Gigi, who have millions of fans on Instagram, are not following each other on the Facebook-owned application.

Gigi Hadid, who recently celebrated her daughter's second birthday, praised her former boyfriend Zayn Malik but showed no signs that they are getting back together.

