Friday Sep 23 2022
'No one' from royal family told Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth's death

Friday Sep 23, 2022

No one from the family member reached out to Prince Harry to personally inform him of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022, with a Palace source also claiming that he found out through online reports.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly reached Balmoral an hour after the 96-year-old monarch died on September 8, 2022, and was even spotted looking particularly shattered in a car on his way to the royal residence.

Talking about the tragic day, a Buckingham Palace insider told Page Six that ‘no one from the royal family, or any courtiers, actually called Harry to tell him of the monarch’s death.’

This meant that Prince Harry found out about the Queen’s death from news reports, despite his father King Charles reportedly calling him in the morning to reach Scotland amid concerns about the Queen’s health.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry landed at Aberdeen airport in Scotland minutes after the Queen’s death was officially announced at 6:30pm (GMT) on September 8, 2022.

