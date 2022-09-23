King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral

King Charles III’s goddaughter, India Hicks, has detailed her experience on attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

The British designer and businesswoman turned to her Instagram and shared that it was a ‘privilege’ for her to pay her final respects to the late monarch.

She posted a picture of her and her mother, Lady Pamela Hicks, and detailed how meaningful it was to be a part of the Queen’s historic state funeral services.





“What a privilege. To have seen the sun set over Westminster Abbey last night and to return today, beside my mother, for the State Funeral, followed by the Committal Service in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor,” she wrote.

“‘Service in life, hope in death’ said the Archbishop of Canterbury. God Bless The Queen. Long Live The King,” she concluded her post.

Hicks, 55, is the granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin Louis Mountbatten, and was a bridesmaid at Charles’ wedding to Princess Diana.

Last week, she shared another tribute to Her Majesty on her IG handle following the announcement of her death on 8 September.

Along with a throwback photo of the late monarch, Hicks praised the Queen for her 70 years on the throne.