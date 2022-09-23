 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral
King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral

King Charles III’s goddaughter, India Hicks, has detailed her experience on attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

The British designer and businesswoman turned to her Instagram and shared that it was a ‘privilege’ for her to pay her final respects to the late monarch.

She posted a picture of her and her mother, Lady Pamela Hicks, and detailed how meaningful it was to be a part of the Queen’s historic state funeral services.


“What a privilege. To have seen the sun set over Westminster Abbey last night and to return today, beside my mother, for the State Funeral, followed by the Committal Service in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor,” she wrote.

“‘Service in life, hope in death’ said the Archbishop of Canterbury. God Bless The Queen. Long Live The King,” she concluded her post.

Hicks, 55, is the granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin Louis Mountbatten, and was a bridesmaid at Charles’ wedding to Princess Diana.

Last week, she shared another tribute to Her Majesty on her IG handle following the announcement of her death on 8 September.

Along with a throwback photo of the late monarch, Hicks praised the Queen for her 70 years on the throne.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection

Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection
Shakira ‘protecting’ kids from paparazzi amid Gerard Pique split: ‘Total circus’

Shakira ‘protecting’ kids from paparazzi amid Gerard Pique split: ‘Total circus’
Harry denied dinner with Charles, William over 'big snub' to Meghan at Balmoral

Harry denied dinner with Charles, William over 'big snub' to Meghan at Balmoral
Meghan Markle’s ‘understated’ appearance at Queen’s funeral

Meghan Markle’s ‘understated’ appearance at Queen’s funeral
Queen’s unseen photo gives a rare look at Her Majesty’s ‘scribbled’ handwriting

Queen’s unseen photo gives a rare look at Her Majesty’s ‘scribbled’ handwriting
Johnny Depp acts on Elon Musk advice ‘move on’

Johnny Depp acts on Elon Musk advice ‘move on’
King Charles 'love child' eyes 'forcibly' changed to brown to hide 'true identity'

King Charles 'love child' eyes 'forcibly' changed to brown to hide 'true identity'
‘Avatar’ to return with a focus on family

‘Avatar’ to return with a focus on family
King Charles only put differences with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry aside to mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death?

King Charles only put differences with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry aside to mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Meghan Markle will 'capitalise' on Queen death with 'egregious' Spotify diss

Meghan Markle will 'capitalise' on Queen death with 'egregious' Spotify diss
Khloé Kardashian fell for Tristan Thompson demands for baby no 2: 'Sociopath'

Khloé Kardashian fell for Tristan Thompson demands for baby no 2: 'Sociopath'

Latest

view all