Friday Sep 23 2022
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared the proposal video with beau Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, has been in a relationship for quite some time with Nupur Shikhare, and the duo got engaged finally.  

Earlier yesterday, Ira took to Instagram to share the exciting announcement of her engagement, and shared a dreamy proposal video.

Nupur proposed to his love by taking part in the famous Iron Man Italy show.

The fitness trainer went on his knees and proposed to Ira with a ring, after which both of them said ‘Yes.’ 

The PK actor's daughter took to her Instagram and wrote: “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes.”

Ira and Nupur's friends are commenting with congratulatory messages on their posts.

Aamir’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, who shares a close friendship with Ira, wrote: “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. "

Rhea Chakraborty also commented saying, "Congratulations you guys," while Krishna Shroff said, "This is the cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girl."

Moreover, the duo has not confirmed their marriage date yet.

