'Brahmastra's' much-awaited song 'Rasiya' to release on September 24

'Brahmastra' stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles

Brahmastra fans are in for a treat as the much-anticipated song of the film Rasiya is coming out tomorrow (September 24 ), fans have been eagerly waiting for this song.

Before the release of Brahmastra, Diector Ayan Mukerji announced that all the songs of the film will be released by Dussehra. Earlier, songs; Deva Deva and Keyseria were dropped from the album, both the songs received tremendous appreciation from the audience.



Ayan revealed the release date of the song Rasiya via Instagram. He wrote: "RASIYA...Releasing Tomorrow. Rasiya was composed by Pritam Dada as the Love Theme for Shiva and Isha in Brahmastra! If you've watched the movie (which I hope everyone has), then you've already heard the main melody of Rasiya-which has been used in different forms through the movie."

Director Brahmastra also apologized to the fans for waiting keenly for the track. To make up for the wait, he revealed that they have created multiple versions of Rasiya.



Ayan also revealed their plan to release the entire album. He told that they were focusing on finishing the movie first that is why they could not release the album. Now, the entire Brahmastra music album will be released on October 5.

The film released at the box office on September 9th. It features actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, reports PinkVilla