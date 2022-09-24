 
From Queen to Kate Middleton: How royals had reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged on November 27, 2017 and tied the knot on May 19, 2018.

Reactions to Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle

The then Prince, King Charles, father of Prince Harry had announced Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement in a statement.

Here are some reactions to the engagement:

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth, who died on September 8, 2022, had reacted: “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.”

Prince Charles

“We’re thrilled. We’re both thrilled. We hope they’ll be very happy indeed.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

