Saturday Sep 24 2022
Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Johnny Depp girlfriend Joelle Rich acts for her clients in times of crisis

Johnny Depp alleged new girlfriend Joelle Rich helps individuals and families in the public eye protect their privacy and reputations, both in and outside of the court room.

According to the Page Six, Rich has a very successful career in law and is a partner at her London-based law firm, Schillings.

As per her company profile, acting for her clients in times of crisis, Joelle works to defend their reputations against false and defamatory allegations in print, online, and on social media.

She has particular expertise in protecting individuals’ privacy from unwarranted intrusion and media attention. With over a decade of experience in media law, Joelle is able to astutely identify risks to clients’ privacy and reputation, devising effective strategies to safeguard them.

Joelle Rich has a wealth of expertise in libel, privacy and copyright disputes, having recently been part of the team which won a major privacy and copyright case in the public eye, and having also led on a recent high-profile libel claim.

A highly experienced litigator, Joelle’s objective is to use the law to ensure that her clients are protected from arbitrary interference into their personal or business lives.

Joelle received the Silver award for the 'Future Leader Initiative of the Year' at the Citywealth Future Leaders 2021 awards and was shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘Future Leader in Private Client Services’ by Spear’s Wealth Management Awards 2021.

