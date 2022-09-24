PM Shehbaz, Nawaz to discuss strategy to deal with PTI's long march in important meeting





Final decision regarding elections is expected to be taken.

Strategy to end PTI’s govt in Punjab will also be discussed.

PM Shehbaz will leave for Pakistan on Sunday.

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reached London to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif before returning to Pakistan to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country and is expected, among a host of issues, to discuss the PTI's long march.



Sources told Geo News that the premier will hold important meetings with Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

PM Shehbaz, along with Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb reached London after attending the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York a day earlier and is scheduled to leave for Pakistan on Sunday.

Geo News also received the agenda of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Nawaz. The two leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing situation in the country and measures taken by the sitting coalition government.



Moreover, the strategy to deal with PTI Chief Imran Khan’s call for a long march, and ending PTI’s government in Punjab will also be discussed during the meeting.

It was further learnt that the final decision regarding the elections, whether they should be conducted earlier or not, will also be taken.

The PML-N leaders will also devise a strategy for expediting verdicts in the cases registered against Imran Khan, the sources said.



Prior to his meeting with Nawaz, PM Shehbaz will also chair an online meeting regarding the current flood situation in the country.

Thumbnail image: (L to R) PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, senior party leader Ishaq Dar, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are seen holding a meeting in London, the United Kingdom in this picture. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live/File