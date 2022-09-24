 
Ashraf Malkham

PTI MNAs to return to parliament 'if US cipher is investigated': Imran Khan

Ashraf Malkham

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — APP/File 

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that his party MNAs will return to the National Assembly if the government decides to investigate the cipher from Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington containing comments regarding the vote of no-confidence against him.

The cipher, based on then-envoy Asad Majeed’s meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia, is at the heart of PTI’s allegations that his ouster from office was all part of a foreign conspiracy.

On March 27, the former prime minister at a public gathering accused the US of interfering in Pakistan’s politics and plotting to oust his regime through a no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

As proof, the PM also carried a "threat letter" saying that "a foreign country" — referring to the United States — "has warned of dire consequences if I remain in power".


More to follow.

