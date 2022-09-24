It is between Imran, establishment to reconcile severed relations: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi. — AFP/File

President Alvi says there should be consensus on army chief's appointment.

He says how to hold early elections is a matter that can be discussed.

"I don't belong to any party while being in the presidency," he says.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that it is PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the establishment's job to reconcile their severed relations.

Speaking during an interview with a private TV channel, President Alvi said that there should be a consensus on the chief of army staff's appointment as it is a serious matter that politicians and parliament should sit together and decide.

"Imran Khan's opinion on the army chief's appointment has come with clarity. This is a serious issue. The Opposition's opinion should be considered as well," he added.

Talking about the elections, the president said that holding early elections is a matter that can be discussed, especially given the devastation caused by floods.



"It should be discussed whether people can cast votes or not. I am ready to consider this issue," he added.

Upon being asked if he is affiliated with the PTI, President Alvi said that his vision is in line with the party because he wanted to end corruption.



"I don't belong to any party while being in the presidency," he said.



