Sunday Sep 25 2022
Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Zayn Malik is seemingly not taking Gigi Hadid's budding romance with Leonardo DiCaprio well.

The former One Direction has unfollowed the supermodel from Instagram days after she was spotted with the Titanic star. Gigi and Zayn share two-year-old daughter Khai together.

The couple split last year after Zayn had a spat with Gigi's mother Yolanda.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are "happy" as they are taking their relationship ahead, revealed insider.

The supermodel and the actor's romance is said to be heating up as an insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Gigi and Leo are the real deal.”

“They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other,” the source added. “Things are going well between them and they're both happy."

