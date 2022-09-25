Why Prince Harry takes u-turn on memoir?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly launched a last-minute bid to tone down his bombshell memoir after Queen Elizabeth’s death.



The Mirror, citing a source reported, Archie and Lilibet's father is ‘desperately’ trying to make changes to his tell-all memoir following his grandmother’s death.

The insider told Mirror, Harry is ‘desperate’ to get his book ‘refined.’

"Harry has thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.

"There may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen’s death and his dad becoming King.

Prince Harry’s u-turn on memoir comes after reports King Charles was reluctant to issue new titles for Archie and Lilibet amid fears of the Duke’s book.

King Charles has not yet decided to allow Lilibet and Archie to use their new titles of prince and princess, heightening tensions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan are also understood to fear the King may strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles.